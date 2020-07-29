Gov. Kay Ivey to provide COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Governor Ivey is expected to be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
This is Ivey’s first press conference since announcing a statewide mask order on July 15. The order is set to expire on Friday.
The order, which is part of Ivey’s amended Safer at Home order, says “Masks required in public when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household, subject to certain exceptions.”
