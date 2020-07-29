Gov. Kay Ivey extends mask ordinance through August 31

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday an extension of the ‘Safer-at-Home’ order and statewide mask ordinance through August 31.
See the full briefing below:
See the ‘Safer-at-Home’ order below:
The mask order, which is part of Ivey’s amended Safer at Home order, says “Masks required in public when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household, subject to certain exceptions.”
NEW UPDATES:
MASKS- Masks required in schools and colleges, where possible, for employees and students in second grade and above
WHAT’S STAYING THE SAME:
MASKS - Masks required in public when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household, subject to certain exceptions
ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS ARCADES, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS) - May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES - Allowed subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS - May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES - May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
SUMMER CAMP - May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
INDIVIDUALS - Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices
EMPLOYERS - Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines
RETAIL STORES - All retail stores may open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing and sanitation rules
MEDICAL PROCEDURES - Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities
SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS - Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery
HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES - Still must implement policies to restrict visitation
NON-WORK GATHERINGS - Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household
RESTAURANTS, BARS AND BREWERIES - May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines
ATHLETIC FACILITIES (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS) - Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
CLOSE-CONTACT SERVICE PROVIDERS - Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
BEACHES - Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation.
