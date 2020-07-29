Florence businessman identified among Baldwin County plane crash victims

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man has been identified as one of the victims in a deadly plane crash overnight in Baldwin County.
An investigator at Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said that they were able to positively identify one of the victims in the fatal crash as Florence businessman Timothy Ray Rhodes.
We know that Rhodes took off from the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport on Sunday afternoon and landed in Gulf Shores.
Rhodes took off from Gulf Shores with a passenger on Tuesday night. A statement from the FAA states he was piloting a Beechcraft F33 Bonanza that was in the air for just 16 minutes before crashing.
A Coast Guard helicopter and crew were the first to find the wreckage located five miles east of Mobile in a wooded area.
A fire at the crash site made it impossible for authorities to identify the passenger in the plane. Both bodies were sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Mobile for positive identification.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time. The NTSB will be leading the investigation.
