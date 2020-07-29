Decatur man arrested for public lewdness

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police have arrested a man accused of touching himself inappropriately in-public for the second time in as many months.
Michael Gwen Sapp was arrested on Tuesday and charged with public lewdness. He also faces warrants for bond revocation.
Police say there were reports of a man inappropriately touching himself in-public on July 25th in the area of Regency Boulevard. When police responded to that call they were unable to locate a suspect.
Michael Sapp was identified as a potential suspect for the July 25th incident by investigators and warrants for his arrest were obtained on Monday, July 27th.
On Tuesday, July 28th, officers again received reports of a man inappropriately touching himself on Regency Boulevard. Responding officers were able to arrest Sapp at the scene.
Sapp was charged with similar behavior in June. Decatur Police say in that incident, he was chasing a 15-year-old girl while “inappropriately touching himself.”
