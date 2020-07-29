Deadly plane crash in south Alabama matches flight from Muscle Shoals

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A plane crashed in Baldwin County Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the crash was deadly but haven’t released details on the occupants yet.
The plane matches FlightAware.com details about a plane originating out of Muscle Shoals. The flight-tracking website reports a plane taking off from Muscle Shoals and landing at Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores on Sunday.
The site shows that same plane taking off at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Moments later, it sharply lost altitude then disappeared from FlightAware’s track log at 7:01 p.m..
The plane disappeared in the same area Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies report that a plane crashed.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter helped authorities on the ground find the plane, which crashed in a rural and heavily wooded area.
Deputies say the coroner’s office and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.