3 in custody after high speed chase in Cullman, Morgan Counties
Drone shot of Cullman County, Morgan County and ALEA vehicles after a high speed chase ends on Highway 157 (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Mike Brown | July 29, 2020 at 2:35 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 2:35 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are in custody after an overnight chase that spanned two counties and three major roadways.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department says it’s Drug Enforcement Unit was involved in the chase after trying to perform a felony traffic stop.

The chase dipped into Cullman County and hit I-65, Highway 31 and Highway 157 before patrol units were able to stop the vehicle.

Three people are in custody. Their names and charges have not yet been made public.

