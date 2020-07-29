City of Athens wants to honor local good samaritans

City of Athens recognizing local good Samaritans (Source: City of Athens)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 4:37 PM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) -The city of Athens wants to recognize people performing good deeds in the community with a new “In the Local Spotlight” program.

City of Athens Communications Specialist Holly Hollman shared a few examples of people who have already been honored: members of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority picking up litter on Sanderfer Road; city employee T.J. Dendy rescuing an owl; and artist Sonya Gordon, who volunteered her time to design a logo.

“If your neighbor is sick and you help them, that means something to that person. We want to shine a spotlight on people in our community doing good deeds just because they want to,” Hollman said.

When you see someone perform a good deed, send a note and picture to hhollman@athensal.us.

