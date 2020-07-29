Brandy Davis named new Morgan County EMA Director

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County has named its first female emergency management director.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Brandy Davis takes over the position after a 24-year tenure by Eddie Hicks. He retired from the role June 30.
“I know I have big shoes to fill with Eddie leaving,” said Davis, 44 of Eva, who joined the county EMA office six years ago as a specialist responsible for grants and administration.
“I was able to learn working with him.”
Davis also becomes only the third director in county history along with Hicks and previous director Howard Proctor.
County Commission Chairman Ray Long said Davis is well qualified for the position.
“Her experience was the deciding factor,” Long said.
“She’s been here six years and deserves a chance. She has a number of certifications attending EMA classes while she has been here also.”
