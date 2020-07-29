Authorities searching for woman in drug investigation, attempted assault on deputy

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Jackson County is wanted after running from firing deputies on Tuesday night.
On Tuesday around 8 p.m., Jackson County sheriff’s narcotics agents were investigating possible drug activity on County Road 673 in Stevenson.
Upon arrival, deputies found a male on an ATV/four-wheeler and two vehicles at the end of the road.
The unidentified male left the area when authorities arrived.
The sheriff’s office said deputies then made contact with Michael Keith Garrard and Madonna Lynn Gant, who were parked in a nearby vehicle.
A meth pipe and residue were found in the vehicle. Deputies arrested Garrard, who was taken into custody, but Gant jumped into a 2011 blue Ford Mustang with Alabama tag LYNGANT.
Investigators say Gant got away and drove aggressively toward the deputy. The department said the agent fired several shots at the vehicle.
“We have obtained a warrant for attempted first-assault degree of a police officer and we are attempting to locate her. We have a BOLO out in three different states and we believe she is still in our area so we are looking for any information we can get,” said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.
Gant is 48 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall with blond hair. If you see her you should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 256-574-2610.
