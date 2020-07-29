Area AEA director reacts to AEA survey

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students returning to school next month in Alabama will have to wear a mask, according to Wednesday’s order from Gov. Kay Ivey.
The new requirement comes a day after the Alabama Education Association shared the findings of its survey of 41,000 teachers, administrators, and school employees.
District 4 director Tracy Moore said the survey shows most teachers do not feel comfortable returning to the classroom.
The survey was sent to members two weeks ago to gather information on teacher concerns and confidence on returning to school.
65 percent of respondents said they are very uncomfortable returning to their school building.
The survey revealed several shared concerns regarding proper social distancing, buses and sanitization.
Moore said she hopes local school leaders will use the results of this survey as a building block for reopening plans.
"I would hope that leaders maybe try to pull their staff and faculty to see if those numbers are indicative of their own systems as they were in our survey," said Moore.
Another result of the survey, 36 percent of respondents said they have considered quitting or retiring early due to the pandemic.
