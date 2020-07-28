Widespread rain and storms for the rest of the week

After today, a more active and unsettled weather pattern develops for the rest of the week. The good news is we have slightly cooler temperatures for the rest of the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday, unfortunately rain and storms will be scattered to even numerous each afternoon. The amount of moisture coming off the Gulf of Mexico will fuel some very heavy rain showers and some models indicate we could see two or more inches of rain by the end of the week, flooding can become an issue and we will continue to monitor precipitation trends.