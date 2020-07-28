Widespread rain and storms for the rest of the week

Scattered to numerous downpours and thunderstorms will linger through the late evening hours.
Any storms that do form have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Use the WAFF48 Weather App to track storms each afternoon and evening. A few rain showers and some thunder will linger overnight with low temperatures in the middle 70s, areas of patch fog will develop overnight.
After today, a more active and unsettled weather pattern develops for the rest of the week. The good news is we have slightly cooler temperatures for the rest of the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday, unfortunately rain and storms will be scattered to even numerous each afternoon. The amount of moisture coming off the Gulf of Mexico will fuel some very heavy rain showers and some models indicate we could see two or more inches of rain by the end of the week, flooding can become an issue and we will continue to monitor precipitation trends.
Temperatures will stay below average in the middle 80s into next weekend with potentially drier skies and more sunshine.
