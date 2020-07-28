U.S. Space & Rocket Center officials talk impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to make an important financial announcement about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the center and Space Camp operations.
The news event will take place at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration.
Guests are expected to include:
- John Nerger, Chairman of the Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission
- Louie Rameriz, USSRC CEO and Executive Director
- Ben Chandler, Chairman of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation Board of Directors
