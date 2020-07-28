U.S. Space & Rocket Center officials talk impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday

U.S. Space & Rocket Center officials talk impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday
(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 28, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated July 28 at 9:53 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to make an important financial announcement about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the center and Space Camp operations.

[ CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE UPDATE AT 11 A.M. ]

The news event will take place at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration.  

Guests are expected to include:

  • John Nerger, Chairman of the Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission
  • Louie Rameriz, USSRC CEO and Executive Director
  • Ben Chandler, Chairman of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation Board of Directors

Follow the latest coronavirus news here.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.