State school leaders to discuss special education services

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Special Education Advisory Panel and the Alabama Education Association will meet virtually Wednesday morning. And the public is invited.
They’ll discuss special education services and services for students with disabilities. It’s a challenge all districts and families with students in special education are facing.
Some Tennessee Valley Schools are opting to allow in-class services just for those students while the district as a whole goes remote.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with public comments from 10-10:30 a.m.
If you want to listen to the meeting via WebEx One, send a request to Melissa Card at mcard@alsde.edu prior to the meeting’s start.
