Protesters for Medicaid expansion arrested in front of Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few people were arrested during a protest Tuesday at the Alabama State Capitol.
The protest, held by the Save Our Selves for Justice and Democracy group, was in response to the arrest of five group members who reportedly painted “Black Lives Matter” in front of the Capitol on July 16.
WSFA 12 News video shows a few people being arrested Tuesday. A few appear to be trying to spray paint the street in front of the Capitol.
We have reached out to the Montgomery Police Department for information about the arrests.
The protest was part of the group’s ongoing efforts to get the state to expand Medicaid. The members arrested after the July 16 protest were charged with one misdemeanor count of “Deface any Public Building or Public Property.” Police said the paint was deemed non-compliant because organizers failed to request and obtain proper permitting and prior approval, which resulted in a crew being dispatched to the area.
