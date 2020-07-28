Positive COVID-19 test at Lakewood Elementary; Meal service continues following sanitization

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An individual associated with Lakewood Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Huntsville City Schools (HCS) is ensuring students will be able to continue receiving free meals following the report. After learning of the positive test late Monday night, the HCS Facilities team went to Lakewood to sanitize the facility before anyone re-entered campus.
The HCS Health Services Department determined individuals set to be on campus Tuesday were not exposed to the impacted individual.
The Summer Meal Service Program continues on Tuesday to ensure children 18 and under have access to free healthy meals.
Meals are served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Social distancing will be practiced. Students may walk or ride with their families to receive meals.
Additionally, HCS invites families to visit the district’s other meal service site at Chaffee Elementary located at 7900 Whittier Road.
