Online reporting system open for Ala. residents who receive suspicious seeds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries has opened an online reporting system for people who receive suspicious seeds they didn’t order.
ADAI continues to collect reports from residents who have received unsolicited packages of seeds from China. They advise people to hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from ADAI reaches out with further instructions. They also say not to open the package.
Anyone who receives the seeds should visit this link and provide the requested information. At the end of the online form, consumers will be given directions on how to store the seeds properly until contacted by ADAI.
There is no evidence to indicate this is anything other than a “brushing scam” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales. However, ADAI is testing the seeds for unknown compounds, noxious weed seed, and invasive species to determine if they contain anything that could negatively impact U.S. agriculture or the environment.
For more information, contact ADAI’s Ag Compliance section at 334-240-7304.
