Morgan County search warrant leads to 5 arrests

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Morgan County. Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit executed the warrant on Wilson Mountain Road in the Falkville area Monday night.
Agents recovered a quantity of a crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. They also recovered drug paraphernalia, small amounts of marijuana, and seized a small amount of money.
Bridget Reane Brown Hall, Edward Lee Tureentine, Nicolas Wayne Oden, Shannon Marie Drinkard and Kathy Lynn Haggermaker were all arrested on several charges.
Detailed charges for those arrested:
- Bridget Reane Brown Hall - 42 of Somerville - Trafficking in methamphetamine (bond $10,000.00), unlawful distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (bond $5,000.00), unlawful possession of marijuana second degree (bond $300.00) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (bond $300.00). Total bond = $21,000.00
- Edward Lee Turrentine - 51 of Falkville - Three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Bond = $15,000.00
- Nicolas Wayne Oden - 31 of Vinemont - Unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Bond = $1,000.00
- Shannon Marie Drinkard - 48 of Falkville - Possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond = $300.00
- Kathy Lynn Haggermaker - 29 of Hartselle - Loitering in a drug house. Bond = $300.00
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.