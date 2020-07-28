Morard wins first professional golf event in Tennessee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - She continues to win, even at the professional level. Huntsville native, and Alabama golf freshman Michaela Morard played her first pro event, and won the Tennessee Open rallying from nine strokes to bring home top honors.
“I haven’t played a pro event before, so I was like, hey, this is perfect,” Morard said. “So then we signed up for it. I didn’t know that I was in the lead until like after I was finished. And the I was like, oh, dang I have to wait now. And my friend, Kennedy, who finished second, we’ve been friends ever since we were younger, she had a fifteen foot putt, and just barley missed.”
Morard’s family also in attendance throughout the week. Morard’s dDad was her caddie, while her mom joined for the moment when she won the event.
“Me, my dad and my mom were all standing next to each other when I finalized that I had won, so that was a really special moment,” she said.
Morard will play in the the USGA Women’s Amateur in New Jersey to try and go two for two in as many events. She already is gearing up for her first season in Tuscaloosa with lofty goals.
“To be an All-American would be awesome. to be a scholar All-American, school wise and an athletics All-American, would be just awesome, because I’m hoping to both thrive at school as well as I do in golf.”
Another local standout also played well at the Tennessee Open. Michalea Williams finished third. Williams is a senior at Tennessee and an Athens native.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.