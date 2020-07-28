Marshall County medical centers see steady COVID-19 cases

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 600 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Marshall County in the last two weeks.
That’s more cases than both DeKalb and Jackson counties combined.
Currently, there are 22 patients with COVID-19 at both Marshall Medical Centers hospitals.
“Today is actually the first day we’ve had the lowest number of patients in the hospital in several weeks, so that’s very encouraging. We’ve had several discharges; people are getting better and going home so that’s been encouraging as well,” said Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff.
Woodruff said staff are still only testing patients that are sick enough to be admitted. She said they are also seeing more people coming in with abdominal symptoms.
“We’ve seen a lot more patients that have gastrointestinal issues which is upset stomach, diarrhea, vomiting, things like that. Abdominal pain that’s kind of one of the new symptoms we’ve been seeing over the last couple of weeks and we’re also seeing patients with shortness of breath, cough and fever,” said Woodruff.
Woodruff said they have seen an increase in patients in the ICU.
Right now, 8 patients are on ventilator at both North and South locations.
“Our patients that are on the ventilator are staying about the same we’ve seen a little bit of increase this week with seeing more people on the ventilators than we’ve had in the past couple of weeks, so it kind of goes up and down and it depends on the patient population,” said Woodruff.
There will be a press conference on Thursday, July 30 at 9 a.m. at the Marshall County courthouse for an update on COVID cases in the county.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.