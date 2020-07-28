Man wanted for questioning following fatal Limestone County shooting

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man wanted for questioning following a shooting on Tuesday morning.
At 4 a.m. on Tuesday, a shooting was reported on Cave Branch Road. Responding officers found a deceased female at the residence. The female had an apparent gunshot wound.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Samuel Hobach.
If you have information, please call 256-233-0111.
