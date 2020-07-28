Madison City Schools to begin distributing Chromebooks, hot spots

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools will begin handing out Chromebooks and hot spots July 30-Aug. 12 at the MCS Stadium at 211 Celtic Dr.
Families must sign up for time slots to reduce congregating and to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed. Slots are available from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Click here to sign up for a time slot.
You are asked to follow social distancing practices and wear masks when you go to pick up.
Questions about thew technology may be emailed to elearninghelp@madisoncity.k12.al.us.
If you still have functional devices from the spring semester, please keep what you have.
