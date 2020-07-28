Local autism outreach center to use Dungeons and Dragons to help those on the spectrum

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Open Door, a local company that provides skills for adults on the autism spectrum, is approaching the fantasy landscape.
The organization is launching a Dungeons and Dragons social group to help individuals on the spectrum enhance and expand their social skills.
Open Door’s Founder David Stidger says game play has a proven track record of improving the social intellect of people on the spectrum. Stidger, a seasoned counselor and career coach has integrated games into his practice for years.
Most recently, his center, Open Door partnered with Fandom, a renowned video game company to build video game experiences to grow and expand the social muscles of his clients.
Now Stidger and Open Door are collaboraitng with D&D Beyond, the locally based group of Dungeons and Dragons.
The duo will facilitate role play groups for those on the spectrum to increase their social skills, critical thinking, teamwork ability, and team implemented problem solving.
Stidger says the service not only enables those with autism to experience an adventure within the campaign itself, but to navigate the adventure of becoming more social and engaging with those who have a similar interest.
The Dungeons and Dragons sessions will start in September. Each session will cost $35.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.