Limestone County Schools unveil final reopening plan at Tuesday’s board meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Schools is one of of several districts who signed onto a letter last week saying they are moving forward with in-person classes.
Tonight, school officials will meet to present the final reopening plan.
Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse says the district is still set to start classes on August 7.
Tonight they will discuss safety measures and protocols for when a student contracts COVID-19.
Shearouse says concerned parents can reach out to their school principals or the district’s central office for additional questions.
Overall, Limestone County Schools wants parents to know they are prepared to keep everyone safe.
“We are continuing to prepare for the reopening of school and I know these are challenging times but we are doing everything we can to make sure our students and employees are safe and that we can start the year in a productive manner,” Shearouse said. “But if they review the plan and look at the questions that may be asked. And then if they have any additional questions they can certainly reach out.”
Tonight’s board of education meeting is at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the district’s website.
Limestone County Schools also has a “frequently asked questions” for parents.
