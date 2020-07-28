Driver killed after vehicle hits tree, bursts into flames in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A fatal single-vehicle wreck is under investigation.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a driver lost control on Mooresville Road in Belle Mina Tuesday afternoon. West said the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was killed.
West said the driver is burned beyond recognition and the body will have to be sent to the state forensics lab for identification. The driver’s gender could not even be determined.
He said they will most likely have to use DNA analysis since no dental work could be pulled from wreck.
A witness said it was a truck that was speeding just past Mina Railroad South railroad crossing when it lost control, hit her brick walkway and went airborne before hitting the tree and exploding. She said the truck exploded four more times.
