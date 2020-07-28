COVID-19 tests required for UNA students before returning to campus

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama (UNA) will test every student for COVID-19 before the return to campus this fall.
Supported by CARES Act funding through the state, UNA is requiring each student to take a free COVID-19 test via the GuideSafe Entry Testing initiative.
“In an ongoing effort to promote overall health and safety on campus as part of our comprehensive return-to-campus plan, we have partnered with the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the GuideSafe Entry Testing initiative to provide these tests for UNA students,” said Dr. Kimberly Greenway, Vice President for Student Affairs and Chair of the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force.
“It’s an additional step to creating and maintaining a safe environment as the semester gets underway.”
Students will receive an email from testing@guidesafe.org to their UNA Portal account. This message will contain all necessary information for the student’s testing process including testing locations and dates. Students testing negative will be approved for return to campus while those testing positive will need medical clearance before they may head back to campus.
