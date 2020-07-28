Another day of heat & humidity with scattered midday and afternoon storms

Happy Tuesday! We’re starting off today the same way we have nearly every day for the last two weeks. Warm & humid with patchy fog for some.
Not everyone will wake up to fog today, but those that do could see a delay in that commute. Temperatures are into the low to mid 70s for much of the Valley and should stay hot and muggy again this afternoon. We will see a temperature range of 86-91 degrees depending on when we see storms and clouds develop. Storms today will be a bit more widespread than what we have seen the last few weeks, but still not a wash out and I don’t believe everyone will see rain today. Where we do see these storms you can once again expect to see periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and plenty of lightning. Just like we have seen the last week or so, showers and storms are possible as early as 12pm.
The break from the heat will finally arrive Wednesday as we will deal with a more unsettled weather pattern. Wednesday and Thursday look to be our two wettest day of the week as we will see a chance at scattered storms from the morning hours through the evening. Wednesday and Thursday are the days where we will see the most organized storms, then by Friday and Saturday they look hit or miss once again. Sadly, the humidity doesn’t look like it is going anywhere, staying high and keeping that muggy feeling with us through the rest of the week. However, temperatures will stay much cooler, only climbing into the low to mid 80 through the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.