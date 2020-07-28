Another day of heat & humidity with scattered midday and afternoon storms

Not everyone will wake up to fog today, but those that do could see a delay in that commute. Temperatures are into the low to mid 70s for much of the Valley and should stay hot and muggy again this afternoon. We will see a temperature range of 86-91 degrees depending on when we see storms and clouds develop. Storms today will be a bit more widespread than what we have seen the last few weeks, but still not a wash out and I don’t believe everyone will see rain today. Where we do see these storms you can once again expect to see periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and plenty of lightning. Just like we have seen the last week or so, showers and storms are possible as early as 12pm.