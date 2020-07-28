Annual fundraiser underway to help feed Jackson County students

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A local organization in Jackson County is calling on you to help provide healthy meals to students once they head back to school.
For the past seven years, Food For Thought Coalition and Nourish One Child has provided free food to children from low income families in Jackson County.
Right now, funds are being raised thanks to the help of community members and Food Land stores donated by customers.
“The stories you hear make you cry. We’ve heard children burying their food in a box so parents don’t get it, we’ve heard them putting it under their pillow at night you know all types of things because they like getting it,” said coordinator Mary Carlton.
Carlton said so far they have raised $16,000 and their goal is $25,000.
She said due to COVID-19, they are expecting more families they may need support.
“Just because there is still so much unemployment, there are still people needing to stay home to educate their children and so if they have been receiving free or reduce lunch, they are going to need it.,” said Carlton.
Students will receive 15 nutritious food items to take home. Which Carlton said is their main goal to ensure students are staying healthy.
“We use the four food groups and we added a lot of extra protein during the school closure because we felt that was important, but we want to make it something they’ll eat it too.
Donations are being accepted until Aug 1.
Checks may be made payable to Impact Learning Center and can be mailed to the Jackson County Legislative Office, 100 East Peachtree Street, Scottsboro, AL. 35768.
For more information, you may contact Mary Carlton at 256-566-9422.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.