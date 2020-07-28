Alabama man suspects odd mail is seed package from China

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man says he believes he received a package of suspicious seeds in the mail after seeing a warning from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries on the news
Bill Page says he got the suspicious package but thought nothing of it until he saw the news Monday.
“I was suspicious and did not open it,” Page said. “Later on, I noticed on the news that several people were getting these unsolicited packages from China. Even though it may say “jewelry” on the outside, inside when they opened it was a package of seeds.”
The label on Page’s package says it’s a face covering. Page hasn’t opened it because he’s concerned it could be contaminated. Instead, he’s placed the package in a sealed plastic bag.
“I haven’t opened it and not going to open it. It feels like it could be seeds in the package,” the man added. While he is curious to know if the package contains the seeds, Page says “I am not that curious.”
If you get a package of the seeds, ADIA is urging you to follow these steps:
1). DO NOT plant the seeds and if they are in a sealed package, do not open the sealed package. Also, DO NOT dispose of the seeds.
2). Report suspicious seed deliveries to USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and maintain the seeds and packaging until USDA gives more instructions. This may be used for evidence.
Call 1-800-877-3835 or email to SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. For more details visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/import-information/sa_sitc/ct_antismuggling.
Alabama is among a growing number of states reporting the packages. Others include Arizona, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington State.
