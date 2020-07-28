Alabama lawmaker says he won’t resign after celebrating Klan leader

Perhaps the strongest call for resignation came from Sen. Clyde Chambliss Monday: “Since first being elected in 1996, I’ve had a policy of not publicly criticizing other elected officials, but at this time I am making an exception since Rep. Dismukes is MY state representative. He does not represent my views or the views of the vast majority of people of District 88. The post is bad enough, the timing is even worse, but the real problem is that an elected official in 2020 would attend a celebration of the life of someone that led a group that terrorized and killed other human beings. He has had 24 hours to understand why people are so upset, but his interview on WSFA a few minutes ago confirms that he is lacking in understanding and judgement – he should resign immediately.”