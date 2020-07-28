ADPH urges parents not to stop childhood vaccinations during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging parents not to let the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keep them from focusing on other important healthcare issues.
Dr. Karen Landers said vaccinations for childhood diseases are critical and parents should not skip them simply because of the pandemic.
Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control show that child vaccination efforts nearly ground to a halt between March 13, when the national state of emergency was declared, and April 19.
“This is extremely important,” Dr. Landers said, “in a time while we’re dealing with a pandemic, we do not need to see a reemergence of vaccine-preventable diseases for which we already have a way to reduce and prevent.”
The doctor said many children aren’t getting vaccinated for various diseases. Some are required by age and are also recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the doctor explained.
Landers said there is a wealth of information on vaccinations backed up by scientific studies on the department’s website.
In many cases, without proper vaccination records, schools cannot enroll the child for classes.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.