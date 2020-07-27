Sparkman High School sky bridge completed

“Before the sky bridge, we had a sheriffs deputy who had to stop traffic and had to walk across the street. Now with the sky bridge, because we share classes, especially with our athletics, ROTC, band and choir, students can safely walk back-and-forth across the sky bridge and they don’t have to worry about the traffic. It also really puts a lot of parents minds at ease. The district saves money because we don’t have to pay for a sheriffs deputy to work the road when people went across the street,” said Shaw.