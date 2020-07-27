Scattered storms with more heat & humidity today

A more unsettled pattern will sweep in by the middle of the week which means we will see a bit of a break from the intense heat. Tuesday will be back into the upper 80s with scattered storms move into the middle of the day. We have seen 90+ degrees for 12 straight days but that will likely end by Wednesday if we don't snap it on Tuesday. The middle and end of the week bring temperatures into the low to mid 80s, but there will still be humidity. Each day this week will bring a chance at scattered showers and storms as well. Keep checking back this week for more information on those storms!