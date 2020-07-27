Scattered storms with more heat & humidity today

Happy Monday! We are waking up to more warmth and humidity out there this morning here in the middle of summer.
Patchy fog will be possible out there today with temperatures into the low to mid 70s. Mostly clear here to start the day, but as we move through the middle of the day and into the afternoon we will see more patchy cloud cover. By midday we will have another chance at scattered afternoon storms which could bring in periods of gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will be warm again today with highs into the low 90s for most spots. Rainfall will be heavy where we see it today, but not everyone will see that rain.
A more unsettled pattern will sweep in by the middle of the week which means we will see a bit of a break from the intense heat. Tuesday will be back into the upper 80s with scattered storms move into the middle of the day. We have seen 90+ degrees for 12 straight days but that will likely end by Wednesday if we don't snap it on Tuesday. The middle and end of the week bring temperatures into the low to mid 80s, but there will still be humidity. Each day this week will bring a chance at scattered showers and storms as well. Keep checking back this week for more information on those storms!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.