Rain, storms possible throughout workweek

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain showers and storms will yet again taper off into the late evening hours leaving us partly cloudy and warm, lows will be in the lower 70s with areas of dense fog developing in sheltered valleys, near bodies of water and locations that saw heavy rainfall today.
Tuesday will start off dry with increasing clouds through the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s with the heat index close to 100 degrees. After lunchtime on Tuesday, scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop and linger through the late evening hours. Any storms that do form have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
Use the WAFF48 Weather App to track storms in the afternoon, you can see a thirty to sixty minute delay in any outside activities. After Tuesday, a more active and unsettled weather pattern develops for the rest of the week. The good news is we have slightly cooler temperatures for the rest of the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday, unfortunately rain and storms will be scattered to even numerous each afternoon.
The amount of moisture coming off the Gulf of Mexico will fuel some very heavy rain showers and some models indicate we could see two or more inches of rain by the end of the week, flooding can become an issue and we will continue to monitor precipitation trends. Temperatures will stay below average in the middle 80s into next weekend with potentially drier skies and more sunshine.
