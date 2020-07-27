Police searching for woman in Decatur Walmart arson investigation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department are looking for a woman believed to be responsible for starting a fire inside the Spring Avenue Walmart.
The store was temporarily closed on Wednesday, July 22 due to a fire inside the building.
Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally. Surveillance pictures of a woman were released on Monday.
Officers believe the woman left the store in a white SUV.
Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or by email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
