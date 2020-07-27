Police: 4 people arrested in Decatur after using dating app to lure, rob victim

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 27, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 4:55 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people are facing robbery charges after police report a person was robbed at gunpoint.

Decatur police officers responded to a home on Highway 31 early Sunday morning in response to a reported robbery. The victim, who police have not identified, told officers he was lured to a nearby home through an online dating app.

Investigators report the victim was robbed after a woman let him inside a home on McDonald Drive. The man told police four people then robbed him at gunpoint inside the home.

Investigators identified four suspects and made arrests on Sunday.

CHARGES

  • Brandon Delgado - Robbery (1st Degree)
  • Mariano Gonzalez - Robbery (1st Degree)
  • Alexus Percival - Robbery (1st Degree)
  • Brandon Rosas - Robbery (1st Degree)
Delgado, Gonzelz, Percival and Rosas have been booked into the Morgan County Jail. Bond is set at $40,000 each.

