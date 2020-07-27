Police: 4 people arrested in Decatur after using dating app to lure, rob victim

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people are facing robbery charges after police report a person was robbed at gunpoint.
Decatur police officers responded to a home on Highway 31 early Sunday morning in response to a reported robbery. The victim, who police have not identified, told officers he was lured to a nearby home through an online dating app.
Investigators report the victim was robbed after a woman let him inside a home on McDonald Drive. The man told police four people then robbed him at gunpoint inside the home.
Investigators identified four suspects and made arrests on Sunday.
- Brandon Delgado - Robbery (1st Degree)
- Mariano Gonzalez - Robbery (1st Degree)
- Alexus Percival - Robbery (1st Degree)
- Brandon Rosas - Robbery (1st Degree)
Delgado, Gonzelz, Percival and Rosas have been booked into the Morgan County Jail. Bond is set at $40,000 each.
