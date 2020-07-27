Nation’s top-ranked defensive tackle commits to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) -The team’s season is up in the air, due to the pandemic, but the Crimson Tide’s recruiting rolls on.
Five-start defensive tackle Damon Payne committed to play to Alabama Sunday afternoon during an appearance on CBS Sports.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound player from Michigan is rated as the number one defensive tackle and No.14 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class within the 247 Sports Composite rankings.
Running backs coach Charles Huff and defensive line coach Freddie Roach have been the lead recruiters on Payne for Alabama.
With Payne committing, the Tide has now landed 10 commitments since mid-June, including three five-star recruits.
