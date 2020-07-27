Marshall County government employees, deputies, to receive raise

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County government employees and deputies will soon receive a pay bump.
The raises are the result of a pay increase approved by the county commission.
Sheriff’s deputies will see an hourly increase of $2.18. The new pay puts deputies earning $15.44 an hour. Corrections officers will go from $10.91 to $13.00 an hour.
“It’s challenging now in law enforcement even before COVID-19,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims. ”It was hard to recruit then because of the pay and now because of the time that we are in law enforcement has a lot of challenges and its gong to be hard to recruit individuals to get into this field even with this new pay,” added Sims.
Sheriff Sims says just last week he had a deputy leave for a higher paying job.
There are currently three open positions in the department.
Marshall County Commission chairman James Hutcheson says the pay increase will help retain employees and attract new hires.
“Surrounding counties haven’t been able to do that and state government haven’t been able to do that,” said Hutcheson. “I think Marshall County employees, we were very lucky, and made sure it was competitive to keep good employees.”
“Family insurance for a month is $125 if your single...We have great benefits for the county, sick time and vacation,” added Hutcheson.
Hutcheson says the increase will cost the county an additional $715,000 each year.
All county employees will receive a pay increase that will go into effect on October 1st.
