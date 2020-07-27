Man arrested after person found shot in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing an assault charge following a shooting in Marshall County.
Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting near a home on Saturday night on Nixon Chapel Road.
Deputies found a person lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Investigators believe the victim was involved in an argument with Tanner Kyle Nelson when he was shot by Nelson.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is in stable condition.
Nelson turned himself in to deputies later that night. He is charged with Assault 1st and is being held on $50,000 bond.
