Madison County and Huntsville City Schools partner with Wellstone to support student health

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools and Huntsville City Schools are partnering with Wellstone Behavioral Health to provide teletherapy now that schools are going remote for the start of the school year.
In just a few weeks, classes for Madison County and Huntsville City students will start remotely, a fact officials say may cause challenges.
Ernie Limbo said as the father of a high school daughter he understands this struggle all too well.
“I think it has been a struggle and normally this type of the year end of summer students go back to school and it usually gets resolved,” Limbo said.
To help this transition- Wellstone Behavior Health officials told us they are continuing to work with Madison County Schools and Huntsville City Schools, and they are hoping to help even more students using their teletherapy program.
Program Coordinator Brittany Scott said often times students just need someone to turn to.
“Especially now that they have limited social interaction it’s important for students to be able to have some type of ally,” Scott said. “They need to feel understood. We need to support so they can get their feelings out.”
Scott said sometimes students won’t open up unless a professional is involved.
“Sometimes students don’t feel comfortable with speaking with their parents about some of their smaller things. So we are able to help them build that confidence,” she said.
Scott told our crews any student in the school system can use this resource, by contacting their counselor. If they can't afford it, Scott said Wellstone won't turn anyone away.
In response to the partnership, Madison County issued a statement.
In part, Keith Trawick from Student Services said, “We recognize that the mental health of our students is more important now than ever. Our goal is to continue to ensure that every student who needs an additional support system has it,” Trawick said.
Part of Huntsville City School’s statement reads, “Huntsville City Schools is proud to partner with Wellstone Behavioral Health to continue providing services to students. Pillar two of the district’s plan is whole student development.”
Madison County School officials tell our team the partnership agreement with Wellstone Behavioral Health still needs to go before the school board.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.