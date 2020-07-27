Isolated storms and rain move in later this afternoon

It will be partly for the majority of your workday, with a couple spotty showers moving later this afternoon.
The greatest chance at some rain and storms will be after 1 pm. Highs will continue in the 90s for the day and heat indices will near the 100 degree mark today.
More showers and storms are on the way for your Tuesday. For tomorrow, highs will start to dip below average and the rain moving through will also help to keep us slightly cooler. We will see a little less sunshine for your Tuesday.
Starting Wednesday we are in the 80s and will continue in the 80s for the rest of the week.
As we go throughout the next ten days, we can expect to see sunshine for the mornings, rainy afternoons and cooler temperatures to stick in our forecast. We roll into August on Saturday with a high near 86.
