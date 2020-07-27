Huntsville native creates ‘Kollide’ to help with virtual education

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville native and working mom is working on a solution for parents stressed over virtual learning.
Sonia Robinson is the founder of Kollide.
The business works by pairing professional teaching aides with families that have at least one work-from-home parent.
Currently, there is a waiting list for the first 100 families. Robinson hopes to expand the program soon.
“We need our parents engaged in the workforce. We need their knowledge, skills and abilities solving these problems. But we also want to make sure we’re being very mindful how they’re educated during this time,” Robinson said.
They’ll coach mostly elementary and middle school students in Madison County, as well as Jefferson county.
Robinson says Kollide plans to begin teaching by mid August.
