Huntsville City Schools will offer face-to-face therapy services for special education students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 17, all Huntsville City Schools students will begin the first nine weeks remotely and virtually.
But students with special education plans, such as IEP’s, will continue to receive their related services.
The district announced it is providing individualized face-to-face services for students who may need speech therapy, physical therapy or occupational therapy.
Under this individualized distance learning plan, teachers and faculty will work with families to determine if students who receive therapeutic services already would best be served in a face-to-face environment.
Students will have access to transportation to receive these services, which will be at Cavalry Hills.
Health and safety measures such as temperature checks and daily health screenings will be implemented.
HCS also says it will provide teletherapy for families who prefer their student to remain at home.
The district has upgraded its technology to ensure virtual therapy runs smoothly.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.