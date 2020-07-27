Drive-through COVID-19 testing picks back up this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drive-through COVID-19 testing resumes Monday and will run through Friday.
Huntsville Hospital, Thrive Alabama and the City of Huntsville are once again teaming up to make this round of testing as easy as possible.
The testing site at John Hunt Park will be open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Two other testing sites will be open near the end of the week.
These mobile testing sites are for asymptomatic individuals with recent exposure to someone who has tested positive.
No doctor’s note is required, but patients should bring their driver’s license or other photo ID and health insurance card if available.
Here is a list of all testing locations this week.
- Monday, July 27 – John Hunt Park
- Tuesday, July 28 – John Hunt Park
- Wednesday, July 29 – John Hunt Park
- Thursday, July 30 – Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church (759 Pine Grove Road, Harvest, AL 35749)
- Friday, July 31 – Asbury Church (980 Hughes Road, Madison, AL 35758)
Drivers should enter John Hunt Park from Jaycee Way and stay inside their cars.
Attendants will be on hand to direct drivers to the specimen collection area.
You can expect about a week to get back your test results.
For anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, you can instead go to Huntsville Hospital’s Fever & Flu Clinic on Governors Drive.
The clinic is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
