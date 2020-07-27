Alabama officials launch ‘Stop Judging, Start Healing’ campaign to address mental health

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new resource is available to support the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Public Health’s “Stop Judging, Start Healing” campaign.
An informational PowerPoint brings awareness and exposure to ending the stigmas of opioid use disorder, HIV, viral Hepatitis, substance use disorder and mental illness. The program is also designed to give supporting information to enhance the healing process for the people experiencing these stigmas, as well as the people who support them.
The “Stop Judging, Start Healing” campaign was created to educate and bring awareness to create a state of mind where people with mental health disorders are valued and treated with dignity and where stigma and barriers to treatment and recovery are eliminated.
You can download the PowerPoint on the state mental health department website.
