Sunny and hot for your Sunday with afternoon storms likely

Calm start to your Sunday morning. Mostly clear and in the lower 70s. As that sun rises later this morning, we will continue under clear skies until closer to the afternoon.
We can expect to see some rain pop up later this evening, and with that some lightning and gusty. Highs will be in the 90s today with the heat index reaching the upper 90s and even the lower 100s for some.
Next week will continue with the pattern of sunny mornings, cloudy afternoons and thunderstorms by the early evening.
For Wednesday through the first day of August, we are seeing the 80s return to the valley, and even see temperatures as low as 84 in the forecast.
For the majority of the workweek, will see rain and thunderstorms through the afternoons with temperatures below average. We end the workweek with highs in the upper 80s under partly sunny skies.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.