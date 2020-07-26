90s Monday with an unsettled, wet weather pattern next week

Rain showers and storms will yet again taper off into the late evening hours leaving us partly cloudy and warm, lows will be in the lower 70s with areas of dense fog developing in sheltered valleys, near bodies of water and locations that saw heavy rainfall today.
Mostly sunny skies will stay in place for most of the day on Monday with more pop-up rain showers and thunderstorms, the heat index can be as high as 101° in the afternoon. Any storms that do form have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Use the WAFF48 Weather App to track storms in the afternoon, you can see a thirty to sixty minute delay in any outside activities.
After Monday, a more active and unsettled weather pattern develops for the rest of the week. The good news is we have slightly cooler temperatures for the rest of the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday, unfortunately rain and storms will be scattered to even numerous each afternoon. The amount of moisture coming off the Gulf of Mexico will fuel some very heavy rain showers and some models indicate we could see two or more inches of rain by the end of the week, flooding can become an issue and we will continue to monitor precipitation trends.
