Civil rights icon John Lewis being honored at state capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) -Civil Rights icon John Lewis is being honored at the state capitol Sunday.
The Troy native, Congressman Lewis died last Friday from pancreatic cancer.
His body was brought from Atlanta to Troy Alabama yesterday.
A celebration of life was held in Selma Saturday night.
Sunday, the public is is invited to watch the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
That’s where Lewis nearly gave his life on Bloody Sunday in 1965.
After Lewis crosses the bridge for the final time he will be lain in state at the capitol.
This means he will be brought inside for people to pay their respects.
This is also open to the public.
But face coverings are required.
After the events at the state captiol, a motorcade will escort the hearst through Washington, D.C. where his body will also lie at the U.S. capitol.
Then after a service in Atlanta, he’ll be laid to rest in Georgia where he served as a congressman
SUNDAY TIMELINE
- The Final Crossing (Edmund Pettus Bridge): 10am (The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
- Receiving Ceremony (Front Entrance Hall, Alabama State Capitol): 2pm
- Congressman Lewis Lies in State (Alabama State Capitol): 3-7pm (Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
