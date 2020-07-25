Victim identified in deadly Dekalb County wreck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident. The crash happened Friday night on U.S. Highway 11 four miles north of Collinsville.
State Troopers say 35-year-old Jimmy Jake Ford died in the accident. He was not wearing a seat belt. Ford was a passenger in a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner. The driver 22-year-old Logan Bradley from Sylvania was also not wearing her seat belt. She was injured in the wreck and taken by ambulance to Gadsden Regional Hospital.
The 4 Runner collided head on with a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by 18-year-old of Collinsville. A female passenger, 20-year-old Brittany Patterson of Union Grove was hurt. Both were transported to DeKalb Regional hospital.
State Troopers continue to investigate.
