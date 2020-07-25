Technology grants benefiting Huntsville nonprofits, schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Digital learning in Madison County means students need to have the tools and internet access in order to learn.
Google Fiber is pitching in with the technology grants coming from the state.
The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville has teamed up with Google Fiber for the past three years.
Through the collaboration, eight nonprofits in Huntsville have received money totaling at $70,000.
Those funds will help pay for devices, mobile hot spots and online programs.
Huntsville City Schools is getting $10,000 of it.
“You look at other parts of our state or country in rural areas, they may not have even access, and so Huntsville City Schools was looking to see how can we make sure that our students, if they don’t have that home internet, they can still be able to get on their devices and do the work they need to do for this school year,” said Ann Kvach, program officer for teh Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.
Kvach says 500 mobile hot spots can be purchased with those funds.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.